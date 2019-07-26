Mahindra Lifespace Q1 net down 52% at Rs 13 cr

India in list of Nissan job axing targets worldwide
Japanese car brand to reduce headcount in India by 1,710 in 2018/19
Realty firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers on Friday reported 52 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 12.92 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019 as against a net profit of Rs 26.70 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income also declined to Rs 120.3 crore during April-June period of this fiscal from Rs 175.8 crore in the corresponding period previous year.
“We are evaluating opportunities for acquisition of land and projects. We are well placed to grow our business with our strong financial resources and access to capital,” said Sangeeta Prasad, MD & CEO, Mahindra Lifespace.
On operational front, the company achieved sales of Rs 120 crore (0.22 million sq ft) in residential business (including joint development partner’s share of inventory). It leased 9.4 acres for Rs 25.1 crore in Integrated Cities & Industrial Clusters business.
The Board of Directors at its meeting held on Friday approved the appointment of Vimal Agarwal as the Chief Financial Officer.
Mahindra Lifespace is the real estate and infrastructure development arm of the Mahindra Group.
