Majority of our plants are operational again globally, says Motherson Sumi Systems

Automotive component manufacturing company Motherson Sumi Systems Limited (MSSL) said on Wednesday that more than 80 out of 152 of its manufacturing facilities across the world are now in operations.

While 30 per cent of them are now running at more than 80 per cent capacities, the rest of them are now running at up to 50 per cent capacities, and this is slowly and steadily gearing up, it said in a statement.

The company said that it has obtained necessary approvals from the concerned authorities in respective regions in relation with the plant operations.

Additionally, the rest of the plants are being prepared to be in a ready state as per post-Covid requirements, and once the permissions are obtained, these plants too will start operating, it said.