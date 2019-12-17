Mallika Srinivasan on USIBC board

Failure at Madrid, a setback for Indian renewable energy
Mallika Srinivasan, Chairman of Tractors and Farm Equipment (TAFE), has been appointed to the Global Board of the US Chamber of Commerce’s US-India Business Council (USIBC). This appointment is from immediate effect as she joins a prestigious list of CEOs and executives on USIBC’s 35-member board.
“Fostering strong and inclusive growth in trade and investment relations between both the countries, USIBC has been a key catalyst of positive bilateral engagement and transformative reforms. I look forward to the opportunity of engaging effectively in USIBC’s initiatives towards a continuously strengthening eco-system that promotes stronger economic partnership between India and the US,” Mallika Srinivasan said in a statement.
Shekar Ayyar from VMware, Rajan Navani from Jetline Group of Companies, and David Taghioff from Library Pictures International, have also been appointed to the Global board of USIBC along with Mallika Srinivasan. Our Bureau
