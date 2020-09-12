Manadaviya reviews progress of RFCL's urea unit at Ramagundam

Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers and MoS( I/c) for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya today visited the upcoming urea unit of Ramagundam Fertilizes and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) and reviewed the project implementation status with the senior officials of RFCL.

During the meeting, Nirlep Singh Rai, CEO, RFCL briefed the Minister about physical progress of various works of the project, and said that the project is about 99 per cent complete.

The Minister was informed that the work at the site got stalled during the lock down period for some time but has resumed since May 3.

Singh said availability of manpower at the site area had created some problem but management adopted proactive measures to retain contract workers by providing free meals and accommodation to them. They were also paid wages during the lockdown.

Mandaviya appreciated the work done by RFCL during and after lockdown, without risking the life of workers.

Once completed, this RFCL project will reduce India’s dependency on imported urea, save foreign exchange and create jobs.

RFCL’s upcoming gas based urea unit of 12.7 Lakh MT per annum capacity at Ramagundam, Telangana is a Joint Venture promoted by National Fertilizers Limited (NFL), Engineers India Limited (EIL) and Fertilizer Corporation of India Limited (FCIL). The foundation stone of the project was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 7, 2016.