Manali Petro’s Q4 net drops 22%

Manali Petrochemical has reported a 22 per cent fall in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹21 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, against ₹27 crore in the year-ago period, on the back of a fall in the topline. Total income fell to ₹166 crore from ₹191 crore.

For the full year ended March 31, its PAT stood at ₹65 crore, against ₹55 crore in FY18. Total income was higher at ₹709 crore (₹665 crore).

On a consolidated basis, PAT grew 31 per cent to ₹76 crore from ₹58 crore, while total income jumped to ₹822 crore from ₹768 crore. The board has recommended a dividend of 15 per cent (75 paise per share of ₹5), according to a statement.