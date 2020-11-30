Mankind Pharma ropes in Mohanlal as its brand ambassador

Mankind Pharma, a leading pharmaceutical company, has announced its association with Malayalam actor Mohanlal as their corporate brand ambassador. The objective of the ambassadorship is to drive visibility for Mankind Pharma and its efforts to reach the masses in south through Mohanlal and providing them quality and affordable medicine.

Speaking of the partnership, Mohanlal said, “I am glad to partner with Mankind Pharma as their corporate brand ambassador. The Pharma company truly represents the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat and has touched upon the lives of people living in the remotest part of the country. I am honored to be associated with Mankind Pharma and we are hoping to serve the society together.”

Rajeev Juneja, CEO of the company, said, “Mankind Pharma has been recognizing the real heroes of our society and we really wanted to associate with a familiar face who is a change maker. Mohanlal is a real fit as the corporate brand ambassador for Mankind Pharma, we believe in giving back to the society through our CSR activities and thereby lending a helping hand to the ones in need.”

The pharma company known for its reach in rural and semi urban parts of India has benefited the nation and that has helped the company grow and ranks the fourth largest as per IQVIA in October 2020 in the Indian pharmaceutical industry.