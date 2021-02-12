Marc Llistosella to be CEO and MD of Tata Motors from July 1

Tata Motors on Friday said Marc Llistosella has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the company, effective from July 1, 2021.

He will be taking over from Guenter Butschek, the current CEO and MD of Tata Motors. Butschek has informed his desire to relocate to Germany at the end of the contract for personal reasons, the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

He has accepted the request of the board of Tata Motors to continue as the MD & CEO until June 30, 2021.

"I am delighted to welcome Marc to Tata Motors. Marc is an experienced automotive business leader with deep knowledge and expertise in commercial vehicles over his illustrious career and has extensive operational experience in India. Marc will bring this experience to take the Tata Motors Indian business to even greater heights,” said N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Motors.

Llistosella was most recently the President and CEO of Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation and Head of Daimler Trucks in Asia. He was earlier the MD and CEO of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt Ltd.

"I am delighted to become a part of the unique Tata family. Having been bonded to India for so many years, a new exciting chapter is now opened. We would jointly awaken the potential of Tata Motors,” said Llistosella.

Chandrasekaran added: "I would like to thank Guenter for leading Tata Motors successfully over the last five years."

Marc Llistosella is an experienced automotive executive with a long track record in greenfield projects, turnaround management and leading organizations as CEO and managing director, according to his profile in the regulatory filing.