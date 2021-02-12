Marc Llistosella to be CEO and MD of Tata Motors from July 1

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Tata Motors on Friday said Marc Llistosella has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the company, effective from July 1, 2021.
He will be taking over from Guenter Butschek, the current CEO and MD of Tata Motors. Butschek has informed his desire to relocate to Germany at the end of the contract for personal reasons, the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday.
He has accepted the request of the board of Tata Motors to continue as the MD & CEO until June 30, 2021.
"I am delighted to welcome Marc to Tata Motors. Marc is an experienced automotive business leader with deep knowledge and expertise in commercial vehicles over his illustrious career and has extensive operational experience in India. Marc will bring this experience to take the Tata Motors Indian business to even greater heights,” said N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Motors.
Llistosella was most recently the President and CEO of Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation and Head of Daimler Trucks in Asia. He was earlier the MD and CEO of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt Ltd.
"I am delighted to become a part of the unique Tata family. Having been bonded to India for so many years, a new exciting chapter is now opened. We would jointly awaken the potential of Tata Motors,” said Llistosella.
Chandrasekaran added: "I would like to thank Guenter for leading Tata Motors successfully over the last five years."
Marc Llistosella is an experienced automotive executive with a long track record in greenfield projects, turnaround management and leading organizations as CEO and managing director, according to his profile in the regulatory filing.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
UltraTech Cement (₹6,352.1): Marks fresh lifetime high After showing sluggish price action over two weeks ...
We give you a low-down after the Budget put the spotlight on ULIPs with a key tax change
If I go long straddle (selling weekly expiry), then how to hedge if the market falls suddenly in intradayArjun ...
Along with supplies to last a lockdown, people came up with ideas for the way forward — from contactless beds ...
The director’s chemistry with the dramatist — living or dead — is pivotal to the success of theatre
Pandemic-induced changes will impact agriculture and the economy in ways beyond the comprehension of the ...
Pandemic slows down conservation project aimed at protecting the endangered river fish
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...