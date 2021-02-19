Marico forays into instant noodles category with Saffola Oodles

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
FMCG major Marico Limited is foraying into the instant noodles segment with the launch of Saffola Oodles, the company said on Friday.
This is in line with the company’s focus on strengthening its foothold in the healthy, ready-to-cook snacking category and widening its demographic relevance, it said in a statement. “Under the aegis of Saffola, Saffola Oodles aims to make snacking occasions fun and delicious while maintaining the health credentials of the mother brand.”
Saffola Oodles is available across major e-commerce platforms like Saffola Stores (https://saffola.marico.in/), Amazon, BigBasket, Grofers and Flipkart. Saffola Oodles comes in two SKUs — a single pack of 46g for ₹20 and a multi-pack (pack of 4) of 184g for ₹80.
Saffola Oodles does not contain maida or artificial preservatives. The company said it is highly customisable, taking only five minutes to prepare.
Since the launch of Saffola Masala Oats, Saffola has become a mainstay in the ready-to-eat snacking market in India, said Koshy George, Chief Marketing Officer, Marico Limited. “Once again championing the healthy indulgence narrative, we have launched Saffola Oodles in the instant noodles category. Made from wholegrain oats, Saffola Oodles comes in a delicious masala flavour and does not contain maida or artificial preservatives. This new launch seeks to meet the rising consumer need for healthier snacking options that are at the same time delightfully tasty.”
In the past year, Marico launched Saffola Honey, a product backed by advanced NMR (Nuclear Magnetic Resonance) test certification and also entered the Ayurvedic segment with the Saffola Immuniveda range of Kadha Mix and Golden Turmeric Milk Mix as well as Saffola Arogyam Chyawan Amrut Awaleha. Further, Marico has forayed into the plant-based protein segment with the recent launch of Saffola MealMaker Soya Chunks.
“Going forward, the company aims to continue to bring quality offerings in the healthy foods category to its consumers across geographies.”
