FMCG major Marico said on Monday that Sanjay Mishra, Chief Operating Officer of India business and CEO of new business, is stepping down. Mishra’s last working date will be December 15.

Vaibhav Bhanchawat, who is the COO of South East Asia and South Africa at present, will take over as COO of India business with effect from October 1. Bhanchawat will be responsible for sales, manufacturing, supply chain and food business in India.

He joined in 2020 as Executive Vice0President and Business Head – of South-East Asia, and has led the revamping of Marico’s South East Asia (SEA) business through an effective and efficient Go-To-Market Model, driving critical transformation projects as well as diversification of the product portfolio in the region, the company stated in a stock exchange filing.

Further, Ashish Goupal, who the COO for Marico Bangladesh, MENA and New Country Development, will be designated as CEO of international business, and will lead all international geographies of the company, including South East Asia and South Africa.