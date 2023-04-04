Ahead of the March quarter results, Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) major Marico said its India business saw improved volume growth.

Marico’s consolidated revenue grew in the low single digit on a year-on-year basis.

The company said India business stayed in the mid-single digit zone while Parachute coconut oil posted a strong single-digit volume growth. Value-added hair oils touched double-digit value growth along with the personal premium care category growing in double-digits.

Saffola Oils remained stable but dipped on a year-on-year basis owing to a high absolute volume base while Saffola Foods continued to scale up during the quarter, the company said.

Gross margin

“Copra prices remained steady in a favourable zone and edible oils resumed a downtrend, while crude derivatives remained firm. As a result of a moderating RM basket and improving portfolio mix, gross margin is expected to expand and drive reasonable growth in operating profit on a year-on-year basis,” Marico said in an exchange filing

The international business posted mid-teen constant currency growth despite challenging global macro environment and currency headwinds in certain markets, the company said.

Marico posted a 5.04 per cent increase in consolidated net profit in Q3 FY23. The company clocked ₹333 crore profit during the quarter