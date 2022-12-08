Marquardt India, a leading manufacturer of electromechanical and electronic switches and switching systems for automobiles and other sectors opened its global research and development center in Pune.

The centre with skilled engineers is well-equipped to cater to the demands of global and local automotive customers. Harald Marquardt, Chief Executive Officer of the Marquardt Group, and Vishal Narvekar, Managing Director of Marquardt India Pvt. Ltd. inaugurated the new centre.

Harald Marquardt, said, “ India is a very significant market for the Marquardt group and we have been working hard to develop our presence here. With this cutting-edge facility, we will increase our competitiveness and Research and Development capabilities not only in the Indian market, but also globally. With our clients, we will continue developing industry-leading products and services to meet their highest demands. Our investment in India is a clear and everlasting commitment to the country”.

He further added, “ We will start the next construction project in India at Talegaon. We are investing in a state-of-the-art plant that will be completed as early as mid-2024. On a total area of more than 5 acres, we will accommodate production and electronics manufacturing as well as logistics, training rooms and a staff restaurant. We will create several hundred more jobs. Above all, we will offer our clients greater added value and continue to grow”.

Investment

The company has invested more than ₹100 crore in the new Research and Development facility. The centre is spread across approximately 300,000 square feet and is located in Hinjewadi Phase 3, Pune. More than 450 highly-skilled engineers in the automotive domain are committed to serving global and local automotive customers for the Marquardt Group. The team develops solutions for electrically driven vehicles, as well as entry and authorization systems and human machine interfaces for cars, trucks and off- road vehicles.