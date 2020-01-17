Maruti drives in BS-VI version of Eeco van

It has been a defining decade for clinical trials
There is greater focus on patient interest now, but more ground has to be covered
Carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said it has launched BS-VI compliant version of its multi-purpose van Eeco, priced between Rs 3.8 lakh and Rs 6.84 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi/NCR).
In rest of the country, the model would be priced between Rs 3.9 lakh and Rs 6.94 lakh.
“Introduction of the BS-VI in Eeco will further bolster our commitment towards a cleaner environment,” MSI Executive Director (Marketing & Sales)Shashank Shrivastava said in a statement.
The product is the company’s ninth model which has been upgraded to comply with the upcoming stringent emission norms.
Last year, Eeco wholesales had crossed 1 lakh units for the first time, reflecting growth of 36 per cent over 2018 wholesale volumes.
The model, which was launched in January 2010, has already crossed cumulative sales mark of 6.5 lakh units.
There is greater focus on patient interest now, but more ground has to be covered
If your daily driver is an Android phone, the best smartwatch out there for you is currently the Galaxy Watch ...
Mercedes-Benz India is upbeat on its electric prospects
Duo will conduct joint research on heavy-duty trucks using fuel cells
Agents do bill you, but they can also open many gates for you, be it as a seller or as a buyer
Here is a comparative analysis
If you manage your discretionary expenses well, you’ll need to save less for your silver years
The stock of JK Tyre & Industries jumped 5 per cent accompanied by extraordinary volume, breaking above a ...
It’s a wave that’s swept Indians off their feet, dictating everything from their choice of music and TV shows, ...
On January 18, 1983, the International Olympic Committee restored Jim Thorpe’s athletics medals after they ...
Author Stefan Zweig’s story offers sobering lessons at a time of intense political upheaval
Rocked by a falling economy and socio-economic uncertainties, the country’s much-touted demographic dividend ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...