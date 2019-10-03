Companies

Maruti Nexa outlets cross one million sales milestone

PTI New Delhi | Updated on October 03, 2019 Published on October 03, 2019

The country’s largest car maker, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI), on Thursday said that it has achieved a sales milestone of over 10 lakh units from its Nexa premium retail network.

The company had launched Nexa network in 2015 and currently sells models like Ciaz, S-Cross and Baleno from the retail channel.

Currently, there are over 350 Nexa outlets covering more than 200 cities across the country.

“This is a testament of our commitment towards providing the newest technologies to our customers,” said MSI’s Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Shashank Srivastava.

