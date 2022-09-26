Maruti prices Grand Vitara starting at ₹10.45 lakh

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), on Monday, has announced the prices of its newest flagship offering, the Grand Vitara, priced between ₹10.45 lakh and ₹19.65 lakh (Ex-showroom).

The SUV competes with the likes of Hyundai Creta, which is the largest selling in the segment, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, and its twin from same factory, Toyota Hyryder, among others. Between April and August this year, the industry sold 1,89,698 units as compared to 1,47,983 units in April-August 2021.

Features

Designed for the modern age consumer, the Grand Vitara is available with intelligent electric hybrid powertrain with best-in-class fuel-efficiency, progressive smart hybrid technology, and Suzuki ‘AllGrip Select’ technology, the company said.

“The Grand Vitara has received an overwhelming response from customers with over 57,000 bookings and it has been widely appreciated by critics as well. The Grand Vitara has appealed to a wide range of customers with multiple offerings. The Grand Vitara Intelligent Electric Hybrid boasts segment-leading fuel-efficiency and a pure EV driving mode. The All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Grand Vitara, featuring Suzuki’s legendary ‘AllGrip Select’ technology, will appeal to hardcore SUV aficionados,” Hisashi Takeuchi, MD and CEO, MSIL, said.

The Grand Vitara Progressive Smart Hybrid is powered by the Next-Gen K-series 1.5-litre, Dual Jet, and Dual VVT engine. This powertrain delivers a fuel-efficiency of up to 21.11km/l.

Modes and price range

Available with the choice of 5-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission options, the SUV featuring new-age technology-driven comfort, convenience, and safety features is available with prices ranging between ₹10.45 lakh and 17.05 lakh.

Similarly, the Grand Vitara Intelligent Electric Hybrid features a sophisticated dual powertrain system using an electric motor and a 1.5-litre engine to deliver superior acceleration, performance, and fuel-efficiency. The self-charging Strong Hybrid SUV features EV, eco, power, and normal modes that allow the Grand Vitara to seamlessly switch between the engine and electric drive modes. It is available with an e-CVT transmission and delivers best-in-class fuel-efficiency of 27.97 km/l, with prices ranging from 17.99 lakh to 19.65 lakh.

The company also added that there is a special introductory package on Grand Vitara Intelligent Electric Hybrid consisting of extended warranty till 5 years/1 lakh km and a ‘Pristine Genuine Nexa accessory pack’. This special introductory package is worth over 67 000.