Country’s largest passenger vehicles maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) said it is recalling 9,125 vehicles manufactured between November 2 and 28, due to some defects in child parts of shoulder height adjuster assembly of front row seat belts.

The affected models are Ciaz, Brezza, Ertiga, XL6 and Grand Vitara. Except Ciaz, all other vehicles were launched recently as upgrade models, Grand Vitara being the all-new model.

“It is suspected that there is a possible defect in one of the child parts of shoulder height adjuster assembly of front row seat belts, which in a rare case, may lead to seat belt disassembly,” the company said in a statement.

Affected vehicle owners will be receiving communication from the company’s authorised workshops for immediate attention, it said.

“Considering the safety of our customers and out of abundant caution, the company has decided to recall the suspected vehicles for inspection and replacement of the faulty part, free of cost,” it added.

This is the fourth time that MSIL has recalled vehicles within this financial year. The company in April recalled 19,731 units of its Eeco van manufactured between July 19, 2021 and October 5, 2021 due to wheel rim size marking.

In August, it recalled 166 units of the Dzire Tour manufactured between August 6 and 16, due to a suspected possibility of defect in airbag control unit which in ‘rare case might result in malfunctioning during deployment’.

In September also, MSIL recalled 5,002 units of its only commercial vehicle ‘Super Carry’ manufactured between May 4 and June 30 this year, due to a probable issue of torquing of bolt attached to seat belt buckle bracket of co-driver seat. “It is suspected that there is a possible defect in bolt torquing, which in rare case, may loosen in long run,” the company had said.