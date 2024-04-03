Adding to its list of milestones, Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Wednesday said that it has attained cumulative production of over three crore units, which is the fastest to attain the feat in 40 years and four months (since the start of production in December 1983) among Suzuki (Japan) production bases.

The productions were undertaken at the company’s Gurugram, Manesar

(in Haryana) and Hansalpur (in Gujarat) manufacturing facilities, the company said in a statement.

While over 2.68 crore vehicles have been manufactured at the company’s Haryana-based facilities, over 32 lakh vehicles were produced at Suzuki Motor Gujarat, a wholly-owned subsidiary of MSIL, it said.

“Over these years, we have been able to maximise production with steady support of our agile workforce and value chain partners who have helped us manufacture products in line with customer needs. We remain committed towards ‘Make in India’ and have been strengthening our operations in the country, catering to domestic as well as global markets. We contribute nearly 40 per cent to the total vehicle exports from India,” Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and Chief Execurive Officer, MSIL, said.

The iconic M800 which ushered mobility revolution in the country played a significant role in this milestone with over 29 lakh units, he said. Other top contributors include models such as Alto 800, Alto K10, Swift, WagonR, Dzire, Omni, Baleno, Eeco, Brezza and Ertiga.

“Today India is world’s third largest passenger vehicle market and poised to grow stronger

in coming years. To fulfil customer demand and aspirations, we plan to invest further and increase our annual production capacity to four-million units by FY2030-31. Working towards this, we will set up two new green field manufacturing plants of 10-lakh capacity each at Kharkhoda-Haryana and Gujarat. We will also enhance our range of models from present 18 to 28 by FY 2030-31,” Hisashi Takeuchi added.

MSIL currently sells 18 models through Nexa, Arena and its commercial retail channels. In addition, the company exports its product range to nearly 100 countries globally.