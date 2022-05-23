hamburger

Maruti Suzuki acquires stake in Sociograph Solutions for ₹2 crore

Our Bureau | Updated on: May 23, 2022

Completion of the deal is expected in June

India’s largest passenger vehicle maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Monday said it has agreed to acquire an equity stake of 12.09 per cent in Sociograph Solutions Private Limited (SSPL) for around ₹2 crore.

SSPL is an artificial intelligence (AI) software company that specialises in a visual AI platform predominantly used to help enterprises improve sales experiences and efficiency. It works with leading enterprises in different verticals, delivering quantifiable return on investments by improving business metrics.

“The investment would help MSIL strengthen its offering to customers by creating a customised sales experiences on the web, virtual reality and augmented reality,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

The completion of the acquisition is expected in June, the company added.

