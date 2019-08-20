Maruti Suzuki announces five-year, 1-lakh km warranty on select diesel models

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), on Tuesday announced a comprehensive five-year, 1-lakh km warranty for the diesel variants of Dzire, S-Cross, Swift and Vitara Brezza at its countrywide dealerships across 1,893 towns and cities.

For new buyers of these cars, the scheme comes at no extra cost, the company said in a statement.

Introduced to serve Maruti Suzuki’s valued customers with complete peace of mind, the 5-year, 1-lakh km warranty scheme comprehensively covers a host of parts and their replacements. These include the high-pressure pump, compressor, Electronic Control Module (ECM), turbocharger assembly, critical engine and transmission parts, among others. The steering assembly and suspension struts are also covered as part of the plan. The 5-year, 1-lakh km warranty for these models is available to our new customers at no extra cost.

Commenting on this announcement, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), MSIL, said, “Dzire, S-Cross, Swift and Vitara Brezza are our flagship products, which played a pivotal role in transforming not just Maruti Suzuki but the Indian automotive industry itself. These marquee brands are loved for their performance by millions of customers and critics alike. These pioneering brands will continue to play a prominent role in our future product portfolio.”

“As a small gesture of our gratitude to the admirers and prospective buyers, we are offering a free 5-year, 1-lakh km warranty on the entire diesel line up of these models to ensure a worry free ownership experience,” he added.

Maruti Suzuki offers the diesel DDiS 190 engine option to customers, which offers best-in-class fuel efficiency and a smoother driving experience, the company said.