The Board of Directors of Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) at its meeting held on Tuesday has approved the acquisition of 12,84,11,07,500 equity shares of ₹10 each representing 100 per cent paid-up equity share capital of Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG), owned by Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan (SMC), for a total purchase consideration of ₹12,841.1 crore.

The purchase consideration payable by the company for such purchase of 100 per cent of SMG’s equity shares will be discharged by way of issue and allotment of 1,23,22,514 equity shares of the company having face value of ₹5 each to SMC, at a price of ₹10,420.85 per equity share, on a preferential basis, MSIL said in a filing to stock exchanges.

The acquisition of purchase shares will be subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required under applicable laws including the approval of the minority shareholders of the company by way of postal ballot, MSIL said.

“Presently, SMC holds 100 per cent equity capital of SMG. The acquisition of 100 per cent equity capital of SMG by MSIL from SMC is a related party transaction and shall be done according to the prevalent laws and regulations. The transaction is being done at “arm’s length”,” MSIL said.

The proposed transaction is being taken care by the valuation report issued by RBSA Valuation Advisors LLP, Independent Registered Valuer, in accordance with the applicable laws, it said.

The indicative time period for completion of the acquisition is expected before March 31, 2024, the company added.