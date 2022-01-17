Maruti Suzuki launches new Celerio in S-CNG at ₹6.58 lakh

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Monday launched the all-new Celerio with S-CNG technology priced at ₹6.58 lakh (ex-showroom).

It gives a mileage of 35.60 km/kg (as per test conditions) and is available in VXi variant, the company said in a statement.

Powered by next-generation Dual Jet, Dual VVT K-Series 1.0L engine, the all-new Celerio with S-CNG technology is factory fitted and offers optimum performance, ensuring enhanced safety, unmatched convenience, and great fuel-efficiency, it said.

“We have the largest portfolio of eight green models on the road and have sold around 9,50,000 S-CNG vehicles. Owning a factory fitted S-CNG vehicle comes with standard warranty benefits and convenience of Maruti Suzuki’s service network spread across India, that our customers find very comforting," Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), MSIL, said.

Green mobility

"With green mobility in focus, we have witnessed 22 per cent CAGR increase in our CNG sales in the past five years. This is a testimony to the customers accepting technologically advanced, eco-friendly, and safe CNG mobility solutions," he said.

Interestingly, the S-CNG variant in the previous generation Celerio contributed over 30 per cent of total sales. The all-new Celerio S-CNG with new 3D organic sculpted design, energetic and spacious cabin, and S-CNG technology will offer customers an affordable, safe, and high-performance green vehicle, Srivastava said.

The new Celerio was launched in November in petrol avatar and has received customer response with close to 25,000 bookings in just two months of its launch. With the launch of the new Celerio, the cumulative sales for Celerio has crossed six-lakh units, MSIL said.