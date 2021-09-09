Maruti Suzuki launches ‘Suzuki Connect’ for its Arena customers

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Thursday said it has introduced ‘Suzuki Connect’, an enhanced intelligent telematics system for vehicles under its Arena channel.

Launched in 2018, it was available to only Nexa customers till now. The ‘Suzuki Connect’ is available for ₹11,900 (including taxes) with a three-year data subscription. Customers who already have Suzuki Connect can renew their subscription at a reduced rate of ₹2,299 for three years or ₹999 for one year, MSIL said in a statement.

How it works

The ‘SuzukiConnect’ system employs a Telematics Control Unit (TCU), which communicates with a centralised cloud-based server via a smartphone app. One of the most notable characteristics of ‘Suzuki-Connect’ is that it is impossible to tamper with because it is properly hidden and firmly implanted into the car, the company said.

The Suzuki Connect improves the on-road driving experience of users with features such as security warnings, geofencing, vehicle status, and route to the car, among others.

It provides consumers with features such as live car monitoring, driving analytics reports, functional alerts, and roadside help, allowing them to be better informed. Suzuki Connect Smartphone App is accessible on both iOS and Android platforms, and is available as Maruti Suzuki Genuine Accessory through the company’s sales network of over 2,800 showrooms in over 2,000 cities.

“In today’s technology-savvy world, it is very important to stay connected as it provides reassurance, a sense of security and peace of mind. Suzuki Connect aims to bridge this need-gap, by giving an advanced and digitalised experience to our customers. Built on the intelligent telematics technology, Suzuki Connect aims to increase user experience through its advanced features,” Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), MSIL said.