Maruti Suzuki recalls 1.35 lakh Baleno, WagonR on faulty fuel pump

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Wednesday said it is voluntarily recalling WagonR (1 Litre) manufactured between November 15, 2018 and October 15, 2019 and Baleno (Petrol) manufactured between January 8, 2019 and November 4, 2019.

The recall will cover 1,34,885 vehicles of both these models, the company said adding that it will inspect 56,663 units of WagonR and 78,222 units of Baleno for a possible issue with the Fuel Pump.

“Faulty part will be replaced, free of cost. Owners of the suspected vehicles under this recall campaign will be contacted by Maruti Suzuki authorised dealers in due course of time,” the company said in a statement.

Customers of suspected vehicles can also visit the ‘Imp Customer Info’ section on the company websites and fill in their vehicles chassis number (MA3 or MBH, followed by 14 digit alpha-numeric number) to check if their vehicle needs any attention and follow the instructions, MSIL added.