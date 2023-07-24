Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Monday said it is recalling 87,599 units of S-Presso and Eeco manufactured between July 5, 2021 and February 15 this year, due to a defect in the steering rod.

“It is suspected that there is a possible defect in a part of steering tie rod, used in such vehicles, which in a rare case, may break and affect vehicle steerability and handling,” the company said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

Affected vehicle owners will be receiving communication from Maruti Suzuki authorised dealer workshops for inspection and replacement of the faulty part, free of cost, it added.

This is one of the biggest recalls this calendar year by MSIL. In April, the company had recalled 7,213 units of Baleno RS Petrol (now discontinued) manufactured between October 27, 2016 and November 1, 2019 due to a possible defect in vacuum pump, which assists the brake function.

Similarly, in January, it had recalled 11,177 units of Grand Vitara manufactured between August 8 and November 2022 for a possible defect in Rear seat belt mounting brackets, which in rare case, may loosen in the long run, and may impact its functionality.

In the same month, the company had recalled 17,362 units of Alto K-10, S-Presso, Eeco, Brezza, Baleno and Grand Vitara manufactured between December 8, 2022 and January 12, 2023, due to a possible defect can occur in Airbag controller, which in rare case might result in non-deployment of the airbags and seat belt pretensioners, in the event of a vehicle crash.