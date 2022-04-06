The country’s largest passenger vehicle maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSIl) on Wednesday said it will proactively and voluntarily recall 19,731 units of its Eeco model, to inspect and rectify the ‘incorrect marking of wheel rim size’.

“The recall is being undertaken to inspect and rectify ‘incorrect marking of wheel rim size’, if any, on the wheel in some of these vehicles. In a routine inspection, Maruti Suzuki found that in some units of Eeco, manufactured between July 19, 2021 and October 5, 2021, the wheel rim size was incorrectly marked. This issue has no implication on performance, safety or environment,” the company said in a statement.

Affected vehicle owners will be receiving communication from Maruti Suzuki authorised workshops for vehicle inspection and necessary rectification, if wheel rim size marking is found incorrect. Customers can also visit the ‘Imp Customer Info’ section on the company website and fill in their vehicle chassis number (MA3 followed by 14-digit alpha-numeric number) to check if their vehicle needs any attention in this regard, it said.