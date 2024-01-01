The country’s largest passenger vehicle manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Monday reported that its wholesale (dispatches to dealers) sales in the domestic market stood at 1,04,778 units, a decline of 6.45 per cent year-on-year (YoY) as compared with 1,12,010 units in December 2022.

The total passenger cars sales declined by around 29 per cent YoY to 48,787 units during the month as compared with 68,421 units in the corresponding month previous year.

The company sold only 2,557 units of the mini segment (Alto and S-Presso) in December 2023, lowest-ever as compared with 9,765 units in December 2022.

However, total exports grew 23.34 per cent YoY las month to 26,884 units as compared with 21,796 units in the same month a year ago.

“For the first time, the company crossed annual sales milestone of two-million (2,066,219) units in calendar year 2023, which includes its highest-ever calendar year exports of 2,69,046 units,” the company said.

Meanwhile, second largest passenger vehicles maker, Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) reported domestic wholesales of 42,750 units in December 2023, which is a 10 per cent YoY jump from December 2022 sales.

For the calendar year 2023, the company recorded domestic wholesales of 6,02,111 units, a growth of 9 per cent YoY as compared with 5,52,511 units in CY2022. Similarly, exports grew by 10 per cent YoY to 1,63,675 units in CY2023 as compared with 1,48,300 units in CY2022.

Overall, the company achieved a 9 per cent YoY growth in its wholesales to 7,65,786 units during the year as compared with 7,00,811 in CY2022.

“In 2023, Hyundai Motor India witnessed a watershed moment by achieving its highest-ever domestic sales of 6,02,111 units, achieving a respectable 9 per cent growth over last year sales volume. HMIL has not just kept pace but surpassed industry growth (estimated at around 8.2 per cent), a testament to customers choosing brand Hyundai as their preferred mobility brand. Also in 2023, we proactively expanded our annual production capacity by 50,000 units to meet the increasing demand from our customers,” Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, HMIL, said.

Utility vehicles maker Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) also recorded a wholesales growth of 24 per cent YoY in December to 35,174 units as compared with 28,445 units in December 2022.

“We continued to face some supply challenges on select parts. We are working closely with our suppliers to mitigate these challenges going forward,” Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M said.