Matrix Partner India and SAIF Partners invest ₹28 crore in Camp K12

Matrix Partners India and SAIF Partners have together invested about ₹28 crore ($4 million) in a seed round in Camp K12, which is focussed on building a global online school for K-12.

Camp K12, which connects students from Kindergarten to 12th grade, will use the money to grow the business. It is hiring teachers and operators.

The company, founded by Anshul Bhagi and Sandeep Bhagi, offers interactive, gamified and live-learning courses for STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) subjects. Camp K12 will launch in India with coding for kids as the first vertical, a vertical in which both the founders have experience, having trained over 50,000 K-12 students and partnered with hundreds of schools in the country, according to a press release issued by Matrix Partners India.

Anshul Bhagi is an MIT computer science and Harvard Business School MBA graduate and has worked in organisations such as McKinsey, Google and Microsoft. Sandeep Bhagi was responsible for bringing Apple to India and led its operations as country manager, according to the release.