Max Healthcare reported a 3 per cent increase in net profit to ₹349 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The net profit in the year ago period was ₹338 crore.

Gross revenue was ₹2,228 crore, up 22 per cent y-o-y; while net revenues stood at ₹2,125 crore, up 23 per cent y-o-y.

Acquired units have been integrated in the network and significantly improved their revenue performance during the quarter, reporting a growth of 32 per cent q-o-q, the company said in a statement.

Free cash flow from operations stood at ₹464 crore during the quarter. Of this, ₹217 crore was deployed on the ongoing expansion plans and for upgrade of facilities at new units.