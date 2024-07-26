Mayhem Studios, a Bengaluru-based developer of AAA mobile games, has secured undisclosed investment from Lumikai, media and gaming focused venture fund.

Mayhem Studios, the mobile game development arm of gaming unicorn Mobile Premier League, plans to develop its upcoming battle royale mobile game Underworld Gang Wars. It also aims to grow its team, speed up game development and improve technology stack.

MPL launched Mayhem Studios in May 2022 to develop AAA mobile games.

The firm is currently building its flagship title, Underworld Gang Wars (UGW), a AAA battle royale game with a distinctly Indian flavour. UGW deeply integrates Indian culture and aesthetics into the gameplay. The game features iconic Indian locations, distinctive characters, and culturally relevant elements, offering players a fresh and immersive experience.

Last year, the company raised $20 million in its Series A funding round led by Peak XV Partners (formerly known as Sequoia Capital India and South East Asia) with participation from Steadview Capital, Truecaller and others.

“Lumikai’s investment is a significant endorsement of what Mayhem Studios is building. Their extensive industry knowledge and expertise will be invaluable as we strive to elevate India’s gaming industry on the global stage. Underworld Gang Wars is just the beginning of our ambitious vision to create world-class games that resonate with players worldwide. We are committed to nurturing Indian gaming talent and showcasing the country’s creative prowess,” said Ojas Vipat, CEO, Mayhem Studios.

Lumikai’s founding partner, Salone Sehgal, said the investment shows their faith in Indian gaming. She believes UGW could appeal to players worldwide.

She said, “We think Indian games can become popular globally, and this game fits that vision perfectly.”