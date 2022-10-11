Leading frozen foods company McCain Foods India on Tuesday said it has appointed Piyush Patnaik as the new Managing Director.

“In this role, Piyush will be managing end-to-end India operations which will include manufacturing, supply chain, sales, and distribution for McCain. He will spearhead sustainability and innovation for the frozen foods brand across key geographies nationally,” the company said in a statement.

Over the past two decades, Patnaik has worked with various companies, including Coca-Cola India and Dabur India. In his previous role with Cargill, he served as the Managing Director leading pan-India sales & distribution network and multi-channel go-to-market teams across segments.

The company stated that Patnaik has “extensive experience in people management, sales, supply chain, strategy and business development in the FMCG and Beverages space.“