McDonald’s takes to ‘antakshari’ on Instagram to engage with customers

As the launch of Instagram music became the most talked about thing on the internet, McDonald’s decided to dive into the wave and amp up the fun quotient by dedicating songs to the food on its menu.

The American fast food company unveiled its own batch of ‘Instakshri’ on Instagram to engage with Indian consumers and the activity garnered over seven lakh impressions in less than two hours.

Created by digital agency 22feet Tribal Worldwide, the antakshari was played out midweek on McDonald’s Instagram handle. While Kuch Kuch Hota Hai had a burger, Is This Love showcased its fries. The brand saw people diving right in, pouring their heart out with their own songs to show their love for food.

Back and forth

When Akshita posted Ankhiya milaye kabhi ankhiya churaye, the brand tossed back Fries ne kiya jaadu. Instagram user Krinaradadiya posted Aaj kal tere mere pyaar ke charche har zubaan parr; McDonald’s jumped in with a cheeky ‘Achcha?’

A series of letters of the alphabet were released on the Instagram handle in a span of two hours, and all one had to do was comment with songs starting with each letter. Some 20 winners won free fries for a day and one ‘mega winner’ is entitled to free fries for a year.

Apart from seven lakh impressions, the activity generated over 13,000 comments on songs across 11 letters.

Arvind RP, Director-Marketing & Communications at McDonald’s, said the brand will continue to push creative boundaries to create compelling content to better engage with consumers.