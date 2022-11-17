British luxury carmaker McLaren Automotive launched its operations in India on Thursday with its first outlet in Mumbai.

The carmaker unveiled its new 765LT Spider in Mumbai and will offer models including the Everyday McLaren GT and the hybrid–Artura. The range also includes the 720S in Coupe and Spider variants as well as the 765LT Coupe and Spider.

The cars are designed at the McLaren technology centre with each car hand-built at the adjoining McLaren production centre, in Woking, Surrey in South London.

“We are thrilled to officially start our operations in India. McLaren will offer the full breadth of our model range to customers and enthusiasts in the country. I am excited for McLaren patrons to experience the breathtaking performance and dynamic excellence embodied in our beautiful supercars,” said Paul Harris, Managing Director – APAC and China, McLaren Automotive.

McLaren Mumbai which is the first official McLaren showroom in India will be represented by Infinity Cars. The showroom will have a facility of a dedicated service centre operated by a team of McLaren-trained engineers.

“We are honoured to commence our journey as McLaren Mumbai. We are confident that we can deliver McLaren’s engineering excellence with a customer-centric proposition to ensure that we continue to exceed the expectations of our discerning clientele. Our vanguard showroom is now open for business,” said Lalit Choudary, Chairman and Managing Director of McLaren Mumbai.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit