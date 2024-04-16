Emergency healthcare services provider Medulance has raised $3 million in a Series A funding round led by Alkemi Growth Capital.

The start-up plans to deploy the funds to scale up its presence across India while focusing on emergency management technology to better handle large-scale service execution challenges.

Funding round

The funding round saw participation from marquee investors such as Dexter Capital, Aman Gupta and Namita Thapar.

Medulance aims to make a large-scale impact in a populous country like India where the incidence of acute life-threatening diseases is also high by reaching tier-2 and tier-3 cities and creating homogenous quality of services throughout.

“After running a profitable bootstrapped company for 6 years, Medulance has raised a Series A round of $3 million . This funding marks an important milestone for Medulance. With the support of our investors, we are poised to scale our operations and further elevate the standards of emergency healthcare across India,” said Pranav Bajaj, co-founder and CEO of Medulance.

Through its recently launched Medulance Healthcare Academy, itaims to solve one of the challenges of the emergency response space: quality training of the paramedic force. It seeks to expand its education vertical and improve the standards of care through a highly trained paramedic workforce.