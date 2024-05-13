E-commerce startup Meesho has appointed Surojit Chatterjee as an independent director to its board.

This development comes at a time when Meesho has closed a $275 million funding round through a mix of primary and secondary share sales.

He served as chief product officer (CPO) at cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase for three years. Prior to that, he was the senior vice president and head of product at Flipkart from 2015 to 2017.

Besides, Chatterjee also held key positions at Google, Oracle and IBM Corporation. He is also building his own AI generative company Ema Unlimited in San Francisco.

Chatterjee is among the two independent directors at Meesho, the other being Rohit Bhagat, currently the non-executive chairman of PhonePe.

As of now, Meesho has an overall eight board members. The company’s cofounders Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal, Elevation Capital’s Mukul Arora, Prosus’ Ashutosh Sharma, Peak XV Partner Mohit Bhatnagar and SoftBank’s Sarthak Misra are the primary investors and other six board members.

Founded in 2015 by Aatrey and Barnwal, Meesho has raised over $1.08 billion and counts DST Partners, Elevation Capital, Facebook and Prosus among its investors.

Currently, Meesho is actively engaged in discussions to reverse flip its US parent company, a move linked to its plans for an IPO in India.