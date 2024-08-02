E-commerce platform Meesho has brought on board four new independent directors: Hari S Bhartia, founder and co-chairman of Jubilant Bhartia group; Kalpana Morparia, former chairman for South and Southeast Asia at JP Morgan; Rohit Bhagat, former chairman for Asia Pacific at BlackRock and Surojit Chatterjee, founder and chief executive of the generative AI firm Ema.

“As we embark on the next phase of growth, I am thrilled to announce the appointment of Surojit Chatterjee, Kalpana Morparia, Rohit Bhagat, and Hari S. Bhartia as Independent Directors to Meesho’s Board. We are confident that their collective wisdom will steer the company towards revolutionising the e-commerce landscape in India,” said Meesho Founder and CEO Vidit Aatrey.

Morparia is also an independent non-executive director on the boards of HSBC Holdings, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, and Philip Morris International Inc. Bhagat is a non-executive chairman at PhonePe, an independent director at AssetMark and the lead independent trustee of the Franklin Templeton ETF Trust, while Chatterjee is the former chief product officer of Coinbase.

Meesho’s board also includes co-founders Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal, Ashutosh Sharma, Head of Investments and M&A at Prosus Ventures, Mohit Bhatnagar, Managing Director at Peak XV Partners, Mukul Arora, Co-Managing Partner at Elevation Capital, and Sarthak Misra, partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers.