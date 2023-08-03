In the past six months, nearly 42 lakh counterfeit and infringing product listings and 10 lakh restricted products have been removed as part of Meesho’s initiative to combat the sale of infringing, counterfeit and restricted products on the platform, the company reported.

In 2021, a daily average of 20,000 products were identified and flagged as counterfeit, infringing or restricted. Under this project, the company created a ‘Suraksha List’ comprising 1,800 brands that have been identified as high-risk for infringement and counterfeiting.

By redirecting traffic and reducing the potential for abuse, the company claims to have significantly reduced the visibility of non-compliant listings on the platform. Since February, there has been an 80 per cent reduction in platform views for non-compliant listings, they now represent less than 0.1 per cent of platform views.

In the past six months, these interventions have improved the non-compliance flagging rate by 100 per cent, said Meesho.

In 2021, 20,000 products were flagged as counterfeit, infringing or restricted on a daily basis. “Our latest technology tools now flag 45,000 such products on a daily basis, which has resulted in overall efficiency improving by 2x,” said the company.

Furthermore, since January 2023, the e-commerce player has added keywords related to 666 brands to the keyword checklist in real time based on feedback from brands as well as consumers. The team keenly tracks products listed by these brands and removes products that fail its authentication checks.

It has also expanded the dataset of keywords for restricted items and has added 1,900 new keywords were also added to the ‘restricted products’ checklist in the past six months.