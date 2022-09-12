Mensa Brands acquires peanut butter brand Myfitness

Mensa Brands, a D2C tech-led House of Brands, has entered the health food category by acquiring Myfitness, a peanut butter brand in India, for an undisclosed amount.

The partnership with Mensa Brands will strengthen the brand’s footprint, enabling it to launch new categories, scale D2C, invest in brand-building and expand to global markets. Myfitness’s product line-up comprises flavored peanut butter, crispy peanut butter, and high-protein bars.

Ananth Narayanan, Founder, and CEO of Mensa Brands, said, “We are thrilled about our partnership. This partnership not only allows us to play in the large and growing healthy food market but does so by leveraging our existing capabilities. We believe we can build Myfitness into an ₹1,000-crore brand in the next 3-4 years.”

Mensa Brands will help scale Myfitness in both existing and new markets across channels including D2C, e-commerce platforms, quick commerce platforms and offline, said the company.

With a rise in consumer awareness and people moving towards a more healthy lifestyle than ever before, the brand has had a growth trajectory. Peanut butter alone is a ₹600-crore market, growing at over 30 per cent CAGR, replacing sugary spreads, and jams, the company said.

Mohammad Patel, CEO of Myfitness, said, “ We’re thrilled to be partnering with Mensa Brands, a market leader proven to exponentially scale brands. Together, I believe we can make Myfitness a global household name and serve hundreds of millions of happy consumers.”