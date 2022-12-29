India’s fastest unicorn Mensa Group recorded ₹310 crore revenue in FY22, the first financial year of the company’s operations.

In the case of Mensa India, the revenue stood at ₹160 crore in FY22 and posted a loss of ₹19 crore in EBITDA , according to the company’s MCA filings. Mensa Brands was launched in April 2021 and has acquired 25 brands till date. In November 2021, Mensa became the fastest Indian start-up to achieve a unicorn (valuation of over $1 billion) valuation.

The team is led by Founder and CEO, Ananth Narayanan, who was previously the CEO of Myntra and Medlife and a Senior Partner at McKinsey & Company.

The company is backed by marquee global investors including Accel Partners, Falcon Edge Capital, Norwest Venture Partners, Prosus, and Tiger Global Management. It has also secured debt financing from Alteria Capital, InnoVen Capital, Oxyzo, Stride Ventures, and TradeCred.

Some of the brands acquired by Mensa include peanut butter brand MYFITNESS; aromatherapy and natural personal care brand, Florona, smart wearable brand, Pebble; gardening solutions brand, TrustBasket; and leather brand, Estalon among others.