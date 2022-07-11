Mercedes-Benz India records highest-ever Q2 sales at 3,551 units

The country’s largest luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz India on Monday said it recorded highest ever second quarter (Q2) sales, retailing 3,551 units growing by 113 per cent year-on-year (YoY), compared with 1,664 units in April-June quarter 2021.

The company said the record sales for Q2 were achieved despite significant headwinds faced in form of continuing global supply side challenges leading to longer waiting periods and continuous increase in operating costs. Despite these market challenges, Mercedes-Benz ended Q2 with the highest-ever order bank of 6,000+ units and strives to produce more cars and reduce the current waiting list for its products.

“Our highest ever Q2 is a result of the positive customer sentiments, a young product portfolio across segments and successful roll-out of ‘Retail of the Future’. The sales record becomes even more significant against the backdrop of continued supply side challenges, triggered by global developments and also local market challenges,” Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mercedes-Benz India, said.

The company also sold one of the highest numbers in the first half (H1) of this year, retailing 7,573 new cars, a growth of 56 per cent compared with 4,857 units in January-June last year. The highest-ever H1 sales was recorded in 2018 when the company sold 8,061 units.

“Though we expect the semi-conductor shortage to continue in coming months, it remains our endeavour to scale up our production and deliver the cars to the customers and reduce the waiting period...Q3 will be highly exciting as we line-up some of the most anticipated Mercedes-Benz models from our global portfolio, for our Indian customers, creating a completely new benchmark,” Schwenk added.

Last week, Audi India and BMW Group India also reported highest-ever sales in the first half of this year.

Audi India sold 1,765 cars, a growth of 49 per cent compared to 1,181 units in the same period last year (January-June).

BMW Group India recorded the best-ever half-yearly sales performance by delivering 5,570 cars and 3,114 motorcycles between January and June this year.