Mercedes-Benz launches direct-to-consumer selling platform Marketplace

The luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz has announced the launch of a direct-to-consumer selling platform ‘Marketplace’ particularly for its pre-owned car business in India. Mercedes Benz aims at 50 per cent higher online pre-owned car penetration with Marketplace.

According to the press note, ‘Marketplace’ would provide both buyers and sellers distinct benefits related to best price guarantee, an enhanced inventory of certified vehicles available online, ease of transaction and a hassle-free and transparent process.

Marketplace will encourage Mercedes Benz owners and that of other brands to upgrade to a new or pre-owned Mercedes, offering the best value for the current vehicle. The platform also has the potential to scale up both the new cars and the used cars business, according to the press release.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO Mercedes Benz India said, “Following our motto of ‘reimagining excellence’ we want to create an enhanced luxury experience for luxury aspirants who wish to upgrade to a Mercedes Benz. Marketplace’s direct-to-consumer model will provide discerning sellers and buyers the most transparent, hassle-free and convenient platform to sell existing cars and upgrade.”