Mercedes-Benz launches new E-Class starting at ₹63.6 lakh

Luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz India on Tuesday launched the new E-Class, the most sought-after luxury sedan of the country, priced between ₹63.6 lakh and ₹80.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

The E-Class is launched in three variants E 200 (₹63.6 lakh), E 220 d (₹64.8 lakh) and E 350 d (₹80.9 lakh). For the first time, Mercedes-Benz has introduced an India-specific sporty AMG exterior line in the E-Class (E 350 d).

The new model features an-all new front fascia with new headlamps, new grille design, new bumpers, new split tail lamps and the E 350 d is sporty with the new AMG Line, diamond grill and AMG alloys, the company said.

Balanced variant strategy

The E-Class remains Mercedes-Benz India’s largest selling model with more than 46,000 units on Indian roads. The company is also providing competitive service packages that start from ₹67,800 for two years and the standard warranty for the new E-Class is three years, it said.

“We had to advance the launch of the new E-Class owing to the successful run out of the outgoing model much ahead of our planning and for an overwhelming interest for the new model. We have completely reimagined the new E-Class by making it more dynamic, more fun to drive and more tech-enriched than ever before,” Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mercedes-Benz India, said at the launch.

He said the company was confident that with its balanced variant strategy, the new E-Class will strongly appeal to not only the chauffeur-driven luxury dweller but also to the driving enthusiast who wants a sporty and fun car to drive around, without compromising on any of the luxury features.

“We will launch 15 new products this year and the new E-Class with its new attitude is just the beginning of an intense product intervention planned. Our sedan segment remains one of our key focus areas this year and we are confident the E-Class will continue to remain the most successful luxury sedan of India,” Schwenk added.

Tech enrichments

Key features and technology enrichments of the new E-Class include the India-specific long wheelbase, best-in-class legroom, space and the comfortable rear seating with reclining seats. The new E-Class continues to raise the benchmark in the executive luxury limousine segment in India, with a long list of best-in-class standard features, the company said.

The digital cockpit’s dual 12.3-inch displays include a central touchscreen and the new E-Class is tech-laden featuring 2021 ‘Mercedes me connect’ with Alexa, Google Home integration and parking location on navigation system.