German luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz will launch its EQB SUV and GLB in December in India.

The cars will be launched on December 2 and the company has started bookings of the SUVs at the dealerships and online with a booking amount of ₹1.5 lakh each.

The EQB will be the first seven-seater electric vehicle by Mercedes-Benz in the country while the GLB will be the second 7-seater SUV in the portfolio, after the GLS.

The company is looking to expand its electric vehicle portfolio in India and aims to have 25% share in its portfolio.

“We will still have a strong demand in conventional engines such as petrol or diesel and I see an accelerated curve that is coming,” Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO of Mercedes-Benz India had said during the launch of the first luxury Electric Vehicle — Mercedes-AMG EQS 53.

Further, the carmaker will also invest ₹15 crore to establish fast charging networks for its electric vehicles across the country with franchise partners.