Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant has confirmed that the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has no further issues with the Mercedes-Benz plant in Chakan, Pune, ensuring that the company will continue its operations in the state without any disruptions.

The statement comes after the MPCB had recently issued a show-cause notice to Mercedes-Benz for alleged non-compliance with environmental regulations at its Chakan facility. The notice pointed out multiple violations, including the discharge of untreated and partially treated effluents, air emissions, and the failure to upgrade equipment essential for proper waste treatment.

However, addressing the media in Pune, Minister Samant clarified that after discussions with Mercedes-Benz officials, the matter had been resolved. “Mercedes-Benz is a significant company, and they have now complied with all the necessary regulations. No one wants the company to relocate elsewhere,” said Samant.

He also mentioned that he had discussions with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde regarding the notice. “The issue has been closed, and no further action is pending. The matter has been resolved,” Samant added, putting an end to speculation about any potential impact on the company’s future operations in Maharashtra.