Mercedes’ new retail model may hamper customers satisfaction from discount negotiations: Experts

Lenovo P11 Pro: High-end tablet
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
The Mercedes-Benz model of direct retailing to customers is possible only for niche segments with low volume, but not feasible for high volume/ mass market segments players like Maruti Suzuki , Hyundai Motor or Tata Motors, industry experts said.
Also, India is a unique market where customer psychology is very different as they change dealers and even brands on any additional discount. Mercedes-Benz’s new model of selling may hamper the buyer’s ‘ego massage’ of telling others that they have got a better deal.
Mercedes-Benz India on Wednesday launched a ‘direct to customer’ model, called ‘Retail of the Future’ (ROTF) according to which it will own the entire stock of cars, sell them via appointed franchise partners, invoice the new cars to the customers directly, process the order and fulfill them, offering one transparent price and purchasing experience for customers across India.
Speaking to BusinessLine, Ashish Modani, Vice-President and Sector Head – Corporate Ratings at ICRA, said, “This is possible only for niche segment with low volume, but not feasible in high volume/ mass market segments. From original equipment manufacturers perspective, it will restrict discounts and reduce overall inventory holding cost for dealerships.”
Vinkesh Gulati, President, Federation of Automobile Dealers Association, said the new idea by Mercedes-Benz India will take away the prevalent negotiation of discount satisfaction from the customers.
“This model may take away the customer’s satisfaction of negotiationIndian buyers can’t buy a vehicle without asking ‘what is in it for me?’. Indian customers are always asking for more discounts and for some people negotiation is important for their ego massage for telling others that ‘I have got better deal than you’. These will not be there now,” he said.
He said customer satisfaction will be a problem right now and they may agree to such ideas slowly and steadily.
Some industry veterans also said the model is possible for only niche players because a lot of people would be impacted if a mass player had to do the same. For instance, manpower involved in warehouses would lose jobs at dealer ends as many of them own multiple warehouses. But, for Mercedes, it could be only three-four per cent of manpower reduction because of the limited presence (48 cities and 100 outlets) across India.
“India is still not a volume market for any of the luxury brands and this decision by Mercedes-Benz clearly reflects that it is profit centric rather than volume centric, especially during this pandemic. In a way this will also lead to dealers concentrating more on their core businesses of bookings and selling of the vehicles without caring about the inventories,” Puneet Gupta, Associate Director at IHS Markit, said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
Covid-19 has shaken the maternal healthcare system. In the first wave, women suffered because of lack of ...
A new serialised Tamil fiction app hopes to capture those seeking to counter the lockdown with a good read
Dirty coal is leaving West Bengal gasping for breath
Through the search for a new mode of resistance, the Delhi-based choreographer’s experiment questions our ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...