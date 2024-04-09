Merck has appointed Dhananjay Singh as Managing Director of Merck Life Science, in India. He takes over from Sreenath NS, who retires after 36 years with Merck in the country.

In his role as the MD, Singh will be responsible for driving the Life Science strategy in India, ensuring governance and compliance alongside other leaders from Merck’s businesses in India. Singh’s appointment is in addition to his current role as Head of Science and Lab Solutions Commercial (India), from April 1, 2024.

“Merck Life Science is committed to meeting our customers’ demands through our strategic focus on “India for India and India for the Globe”, aligned with our country strategy, our strong partnerships with valued customers and our dedicated team,” Singh said, in a statement.

