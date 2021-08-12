MG adds Shine variant to Hector brand starting at ₹14.51 lakh

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
To mark the second anniversary of Hector, MG Motor India on Thursday added another variant to its line-up — Shine — starting at ₹14.51 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).
The new variant will be available in Petrol MT, Diesel MT, and Petrol CVT, the company said.
“The addition of the Shine variant braces Hector family range which now comprises five variants and gives customers the power of choice. This is an opportunity to welcome new members to the MG family,” Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said.
The new trim has an all-new electric sunroof, 17-inch alloy wheels and a 26.4 cm HD touchscreen AVN System with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, he said. Additionally, Shine CVT is equipped with an electric parking brake, push-button start/stop and smart entry, chrome door handles and telescopic steering, he added.
MG is also offering a curated accessories package including items of high aesthetic and functional value like leatherette seat covers and steering wheel cover, window sunshades, air purifier, wireless phone charging, and 3D cabin mats at an attractive price offering.
The car will also be backed by MG Shield which is a 5-5-5 offering, including five years of unlimited-kilometre warranty, five years of roadside assistance and five labour-free services, the company added.
