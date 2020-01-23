MG Motor India launches ZS electric starting at Rs 20.88 lakh

Morris Garrages India (MG) on Thursday launched its first electric vehicle Zs priced between Rs.20.88 lakh and Rs.23.58 lakh (ex-showroom in select five cities).

However, the company is offering a discount of Rs.1 lakh to people who have booked the vehicle till January 17. So the ex-showroom to these customers (around 2,409 people) will be offered at Rs.19.88 lakh for the 'Excite' model and Rs.22.58 lakh for the 'Exclusive' variant.

MG Motor India will begin ZS EV deliveries on January 27 across five cities – Delhi/NCR, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad.

As part of its commitment to provide the best ownership experience, the car-maker has introduced the MG eShield, which provides privately-registered customers with a free-ofcharge five-year manufacturer warranty for unlimited kilometres on the car and eight years/1,50,000 km warranty on the battery, the company said.

It also offers round-the-clock roadside assistance (RSA) for a period of five years for privately-registered cars, along with 5 labour-free services. The ZS EV comes at a running cost of under INR 1 per km (calculated up to 100,000 kilometres with preventive maintenance including parts, consumables, labour and taxes and as on date electricity rates in Delhi-NCR). It also comes with maintenance packages starting at Rs.7,700 for three years, it said.

Apart from introducing the MG eShield, the company has also entered a strategic alliance with CarDekho.com, who would be offering a pioneering 3-50 plan, that provides assured resale value and can be availed by the customer by paying a stipulated amount at the time of purchase of ZS EV.

“The ZS EV is a globally-successful product that operates at the intersection of an EV’s sustainability, an SUV’s practicality, and a sports car’s performance. It comes with best-in-class features and tech capabilities at a compelling price point. We are confident that this unprecedented value proposition will incentivise more consumers across India to go electric,"

Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Dotector – MG Motor India, said.

The carmaker has secured a good response for the new-age electric SUV, receiving over 2,800 bookings in 27 days. The number of bookings received for the ZS EV outpaces the total number of EV cars sold in India in 2019, the company added.