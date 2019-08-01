Companies

MG Motor India retails 1,508 units of Hector in July

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 01, 2019 Published on August 01, 2019

MG Motor India has temporarily stopped bookings for the SUV after bagging 28,000 bookings for the model   -  PAUL NORONHA

The company currently rolls around 2,000 units a month

MG Motor India on Thursday said it has retailed 1,508 units of SUV Hector in July.

The company had launched the model on June 27 but deliveries began in first week of July.

Commenting on the sales performance MG Motor India Chief Commercial Officer Gaurav Gupta said, the company remains strongly focused on timely vehicle deliveries and seamless assistance.

MG Motor India has temporarily stopped bookings for the SUV after bagging 28,000 bookings for the model.

The company said date of re-opening of bookings will be announced soon.

It plans to increase production of the Hector to 3,000 units per month by September this year.

The company currently rolls around 2,000 units a month.

Published on August 01, 2019
Automobiles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Cognizant reports 12 per cent rise in net profit