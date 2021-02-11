MG Motor introduces new CVT automatic transmission variants

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
MG Motor India on Thursday launched the all-new Hector in CVT automatic transmission option starting at .₹16,51,800 (ex-showroom, New Delhi).
With the introduction of the CVT automatic transmission, MG now offers four diverse options as a part of its Hector 2021 petrol engine line-up -- MT, Hybrid MT, CVT and DCT.
The CVT automatic transmission is available with both the MG Hector 2021 five-seater and Hector Plus six-seater. The CVT automatic transmission will also add to the current DCT option, the company said.
Now, the whole line-up of the Hector is available between ₹12.90 lakh and ₹18.90 lakh (all ex-showroom).
"The introduction of Hector 2021 CVT automatic transmission furthers our steadfast commitment to providing a wide range of choices to our customers. The CVT has always been a popular transmission with buyers looking for a comfortable and relaxed drive,” Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said.
MG Hector 2021 range continues to offer a comfortable ownership experience with the MG Shield. Under this, it offers five-year/unlimited kms warranty, five-year roadside assistance, and free labour charges for the first five periodic services. MG Hector provides the lowest maintenance cost starting at 45 paise per km for petrol and 60 paise per km for diesel variants (calculated up to 1,00,000 kms of usage), the company added.
