MG Motor partners with Jio to provide IoT solution in upcoming SUV

MG Motor India on Tuesday said it has partnered with Reliance Jio for the Internet of Things (IoT) space, to provide seamless integration of IT systems enabled by Jio’s IoT solution in its upcoming mid-size SUV.
The association will enable new-age mobility solutions, underlining the marquee carmaker’s zeal to build futuristic mobility applications and facilitate magical experiences, the company said.
Jio will support automotive solutions designed to deliver an array of consumer and enterprise services. Customers of MG’s upcoming mid-size SUV will benefit from Jio’s widespread Internet outreach, along with the highest quality connectivity, not only in metros but also in small towns and rural areas, MG said.
“The current trend focuses increasingly on software-driven devices and our current partnership with a tech-innovator like Jio in the IoT space is a step towards establishing MG Motor as a tech leader in the automobile industry. This partnership will ensure our next mid-sized connected SUV further simplifies the driving experience and ensures safety backed by technology,” Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said.
Jio’s new-age connected vehicle solution is a combination of hardware, software and connectivity that will enable users to access trending infotainment and real-time telematics on the go as it brings the benefits of digital life to a vehicle and to people on the move, the company said.
“Jio has been building an ecosystem of cutting-edge technology products and solutions for Indian users. Our partnership with MG Motor India is another important step in that journey. Jio’s eSIM, IoT and Streaming solutions will enable MG users to access real-time connectivity, infotainment, and telematics,” Kiran Thomas, Director and President, Jio said.
MG Motor has focused on auto-tech innovation since the beginning of its operations in India. The carmaker introduced many firsts to the Indian automobile industry and raised consumer demand for Internet/ connected cars, autonomous level one advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) technologies and electric cars.
