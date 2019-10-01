Companies

MG Motor sells 2,608 units of Hector in September

MG Motor India on Tuesday reported retail sales of 2,608 units in September. The company said it has re-opened bookings for Hector SUV on back of its plans to ramp up production.

With increased supplies from global and local component suppliers, the company is starting second shift operations from November and would be adding around 500 people to its direct payroll to support the second shift operations, MG Motor said in a statement.

